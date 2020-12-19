Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $312,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $722,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,528,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,826,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

