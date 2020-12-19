Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.