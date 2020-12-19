North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

