Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.50 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

NBLX stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 36.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 147,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

