Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.50 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.
NBLX stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 36.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 147,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.