NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.52. 8,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. NN Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

