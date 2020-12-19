nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 2.7%

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.56 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 272.56 ($3.56). 361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

nmcn plc Company Profile

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

