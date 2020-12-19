NIX (NIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38,146.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, NIX has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $38,146.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.62 or 0.02829126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00472248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.24 or 0.01355472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00672765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00324116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00079836 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,303,647 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

