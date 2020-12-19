NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $141.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.