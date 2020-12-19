NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $160.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $140.74 and last traded at $140.50, with a volume of 8237817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.34.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

