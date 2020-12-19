Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 24,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 107,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHK shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$67.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,756,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,293,620.92. Insiders have bought 174,200 shares of company stock valued at $219,286 in the last ninety days.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

