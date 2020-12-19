Next.exchange (NEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $601.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00393149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.02503466 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.