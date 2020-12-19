NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Head-To-Head Analysis

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Investors Real Estate Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.92 $79.21 million $3.72 18.93

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Real Estate Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36%

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.