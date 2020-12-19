NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of NXE opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 374,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

