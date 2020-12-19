Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Newcore Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

