New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

NYMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 7,372,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 221,525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

