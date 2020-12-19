New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
NYMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 7,372,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 221,525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.
