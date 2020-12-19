New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.05

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 491023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. Eight Capital increased their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.60.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

