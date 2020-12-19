New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $50.53 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

