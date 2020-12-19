Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NBH opened at $14.92 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund.

