NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $98.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NetEase by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NTES traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

