NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 1,266,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.21. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

