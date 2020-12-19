Needham & Company LLC Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $110.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $102.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,109 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,929. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Chewy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

