Needham & Company LLC Lowers BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $52.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

BEAT opened at $72.22 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

