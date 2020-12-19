Needham & Company LLC Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $115.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.63 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

