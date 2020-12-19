Needham & Company LLC Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $115.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.63 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
