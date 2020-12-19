Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Cap of $18.76 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and $2.47 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX and LBank. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00396323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.02502721 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,162,592 coins and its circulating supply is 57,627,070 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, LBank, Allcoin, Binance, OKEx, Huobi and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

