nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Up 6.2%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $80.62. 1,402,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 581,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

