Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -489.72 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

