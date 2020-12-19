National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.