National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National General by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National General in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

