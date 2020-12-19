National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.33

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 57971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NABZY. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

