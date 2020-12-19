Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 11.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price traded down 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 257,457,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average session volume of 29,558,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

