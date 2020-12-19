NAGA Market Cap Reaches $4.78 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $4.78 million and $4,813.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00395589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.69 or 0.02506721 BTC.

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

