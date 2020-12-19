N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Up to $61.20

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.20, but opened at $64.30. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 268,272 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.81. The company has a market capitalization of £173.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

