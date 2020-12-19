Mysterium Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $2,402.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00394431 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02507694 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

