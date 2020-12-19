Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MYGN opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

