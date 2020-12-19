MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $35.90 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00399656 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026662 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,611,606,313 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

