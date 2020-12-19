Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 335,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,558,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

MUR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

