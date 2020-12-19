Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.97.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.