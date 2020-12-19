Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.91

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 33959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

