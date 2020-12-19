Multiplier (MXX) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $95,282.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00143508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00772587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00209300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00078975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00124420 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 920,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

