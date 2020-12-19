Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,986 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

