MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSC. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

