MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading 5% Higher

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.43. 2,483,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 611,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The stock has a market cap of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MSG Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

