Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King Sells 300 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,504,940.

David King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.59, for a total value of C$37,677.00.

On Friday, November 27th, David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total value of C$35,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.80, for a total value of C$33,840.00.

Shares of TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.10. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$10.73 and a 1-year high of C$20.98. The firm has a market cap of C$618.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

