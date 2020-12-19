Morgan Stanley Trims American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Target Price to $101.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Burney Co. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

