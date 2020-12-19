Morgan Stanley Sells 6,402 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Party City Holdco worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 141,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

