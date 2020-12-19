Morgan Stanley Sells 49,015 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of L Brands worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 578.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

