Morgan Stanley Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $272.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $272.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 21.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 167.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 33.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

