Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target to $36.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NVST stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after buying an additional 1,694,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 67.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 783,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 314,130 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

