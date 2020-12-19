Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,441 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

