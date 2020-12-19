Morgan Stanley Boosts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $41.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.